Sudan to increase salaries of workers

Sudan’s Council of Ministers on Thursday reached a decision to increase salaries of public sector workers, after the country’s finance ministry completed the technical procedures.

Secretary of Labour Relations of Sudan Workers Trade Union Federation Khairi Al-Nur, said this in Khartoum.

“The decision has been handed to the Civil Service Bureau to issue a detailed notice within two days for the salary increase,’’ Al-Nur, was quoted as saying by official SUNA news agency.

The union earlier signed an agreement for increasing the salaries from 500 Sudanese pounds (10.5 dollars) to 2,500 Sudanese pounds.

On Jan. 3, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, had promised to improve the livelihood of the Sudanese people by increasing salaries in January.

The Sudanese president also promised provision of housing for the workers; as well as improvement of pensioners’ conditions.

Since Dec. 19, 2018, various areas in Sudan, including Khartoum, have been witnessing protests over the deteriorating economic conditions and price hikes of basic commodities.

According to government statistics, at least 24 people have been killed during the protests. (Xinhua/NAN)