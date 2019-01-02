StarTimes ON to save subscribers 40% data cost

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Pay TV provider, StarTimes says its newly launched StarTimes ON, an online video streaming service App can save 20-40 percent data cost for users when they watch videos with the application.

Speaking about the App, Operation Director of StarTimes ON, Ariel Lin said: “The data saving is realized with adopting our self-developed and world’s leading video encoding technology.”

According to Lin, the encoding technology will increase the data compression ratio greatly, but meanwhile won’t damage the video quality.

Besides the advanced encoding technology, StarTimes satellite transmitting system will also help reduce internet bandwidth cost of StarTimes ON content distribution networks (CDNs).

“That’s a natural advantage of StarTimes as a leading digital TV operator…and yes, we have satellites in the space,” Lin explained.

He stated further that StarTimes ON is also cooperating with over 20 African telecom operators and has co-established CDNs in different African countries.

The integrated CDNs with telecom networks lower huge internet bandwidth fees for StarTimes ON and telecom companies, being able to provide high quality video data bundle products for users at affordable prices.

And the high-efficient and stable CDNs also require less space, less power consumption and less maintaining costs.

The Operation Director added: “StarTimes ON utilizes video cloud platform based on hybrid networks to provide stable video streaming service to users. The hybrid Cloud network guarantees the full internet coverage, flexible expansion and quick start of StarTimes ON service.”