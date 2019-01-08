Start preparing your handover notes, Imo people tell Okorocha

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—A cross section of Imo people yesterday, urged Governor Rochas Okorocha to start preparing his handover notes, ahead of May 29, 2019, even as they were insistent that “his son in-law, Uche Nwosu cannot succeed him as governor”.

Christmas : Uzodinma reassures Imo students of quality education

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard in Owerri, a legal practitioner, Mr. Stanley Ozuzu, recalled that Okorocha, who came on board through an overwhelming support of the citizens, has sadly drifted.

“Governor Okorocha’s free education policy made him very popular, but today, what the citizenry have been witnessing is excruciating pain, poverty, gross insensitivity and inexplicable high handedness, never before experienced in the history of Imo State. I urge him to start preparing his handover notes”, Ozuzu said.

Enumerating some of the ills of the administration, Ozuzu said it included, but not limited to, reduction of workers emoluments, shortchanging of pensioners, demolition or outright seizure of private properties and the destruction of Ekeukwu Market Owerri, and New Market, despite valid court orders”.

Ozuzu opined that “from the way the governor and his aides behave, it looks clear that they are not worried about people’s anguish, calling everyone’s bluff and making the state look like a conquered territory and personal enterprise.”