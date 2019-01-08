Stalwart warns party against Sapele PDP DTHA candidate

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Stalwart in Sapele, Delta State and Special Adviser to the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborewohri, Comrade Sunny Nwankego has appealed to the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to check activities of the PDP Candidate for the Delta State House of Assembly Sapele Constituency, Chief Felix Anirah, if the party must win the House of Assembly seat in the coming general election, saying his actions might jeopardize the party chances in the coming election.

Nwankego also urged the State Governor to act quickly, insisting that since Anirah supposedly decamped from the All Progressive Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party to win the party Primaries, he has done nothing than bring division.

“Anirah has not attended ward meetings since he won the primaries and for God sake, he is the only person that is contesting election in Sapele, that is why we need to raise alarm now or we may pay for it come March 2nd.

“I have nothing personal against him but there are cracks on the wall and the truth we must speak. There are so many things he does that might jeopardize the party chances in this election.

How can he make promises without redeeming them. Politics is about trust and as a Politician, the people are suppose to trust you but making promises and not redeeming them means irresponsibility on his part. He is making things difficult for the party and we are beginning to think he is an APC mole with a mission to weaken the party”

Nwankego said.

He says leaders of the party are pretending all is well “but that is not good for the party, we are going into elections proper from next month and we have a candidate who is practically at war with everybody and nobody is saying a word. Anirah is not sellable” he said.