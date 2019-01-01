Smugglers record black yuletide

As Customs Strike Force Raids Oniko, Seize 9 Trailers of Rice

By Eguono Odjegba

The Nigeria Customs Service, CG Strike Force, last week, apparently spoil the Christmas and New Year celebration for smugglers, following a comprehensive raid of Oniko, a village in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State, believed to be a major hideout for smuggled items, confiscating a total of 8,413 bags of 50kg smuggled rice.

The Strike Force Team led by CSC Jude Nwagwu also impounded a total of 524 Jerry Cans of contraband vegetable oil.

National Coordinator of the Strike Force, Deputy Comptroller Abdullahi Kirawa, who was on ground to supervise the evacuation of the items told Vanguard Maritime Report in a telephone chat that the sting operation followed active intelligence gathering.

In a further statement the Customs National Spokesman, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, said, “This quantum of seizure is coming on the heels of seized 59 containers of Tramadol and other controlled drugs across the commands. NCS is ending the year 2018 on a very high note, making it a black Christmas for smugglers.”

Recall that Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ Owerri earlier the month announced the seizure of 22 vehicles, including eight bullet proof exotic autos and 1901 x50kg bags of contraband rice.