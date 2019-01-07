Smugglers kill customs officer, injure another in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA- Suspected smugglers on Sunday reportedly killed a Customs Assistant I, Hamisu Sani and injured an Inspector, Tijani Michael during an ambush at Asero community in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Spokesperson of the Command, Abdullahi Maiwada in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday said the operatives attached to the Nigerian Customs Service ,Ogun Area Command were on a routine anti-smuggling patrol in an attempt to secure eight reconstructed vehicles loaded with smuggled rice and kept in Asero community.

The spokesman said the victim had been buried in line with Islamic rites.

He however, disclosed that two suspects have been arrested by the Police, while the eight vehicles loaded with smuggled rice have been secured in connection with the incident

He said an Inspector of Customs who equally sustained injuries from machete cut is recuperating.

He vowed that the command would ensure the perpetrators “of this devilish act are brought to face the full wrath of the law.”

The statement reads partly “Unfortunately during the encounter, one of the Officers a Customs Assistant I Hamisu Sani sustained grievous injuries and paid the supreme price (died) in active Service. He has since been buried according Islamic rites.

“Also, an Inspector of Customs Tijani John Michel sustained serious machete cut but is responding to treatment in the hospital.

“Meanwhile, two suspects have been arrested by police and eight vehicles fully loaded with smuggled rice have been secured in connection with the incident at Customs House Abeokuta for further investigation.

“While we commend the patriotic role of our sister Agencies and law-abiding citizens, we wish to categorically state that we will deploy all necessary apparatus to ensure that the perpetrators of this devilish act are brought to book to face the full wrath of the law.

“Finally, the reoccurrence of such form of hostilities and intimidation by smugglers and their accomplice on our Officers and Men will never distract us from vigorously discharging our statutory functions.”