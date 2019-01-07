Shettima sleeps in embattled Monguno

…To reassure 57,000 displaced residents

By Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI—IN an effort to reassure over 57,000 residents, displaced persons from three local government areas, among others, Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, weekend spent the night in Monguno town where Boko Haram insurgents were repelled by the Nigerian military after attempt last week to take over the town.

The governor was in Monguno from Friday to Saturday afternoon, spending the night at the local government lodge after resisting efforts by aides and political associates to discourage him from visiting the town within days after the insurgents were repelled by the military when they launched attack to seize the military base and takeover the town last week.

He was in company of his security aides, soldiers, policemen and men of the civilian JTF.

The governor was also accompanied by the Senator representing Borno North, and Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Abubakar Kyari and APC’s governorship candidate, Professor Babagana Zulum, amongst others.

Shettima, in defying persuasion to stop his trip, told his aides: ”I will be failing as a leader if fear of any kind stops me from going to Monguno where we currently have 57,000 fellow residents of Borno, amongst them women and children. We must go there to show them sense of belonging, to inspire them and build their confidence. Importantly also, the military needs us more than ever.

”They should see us, the leaders and feel our presence. There is no going back in my plan to travel and pass the night in Monguno. The way we went to Gwoza and to meet parents after the Chibok abduction, is the same way we will go to Monguno. God will protect us”