Sectarian violence: Army arrest 71 suspects in Adamawa

On 6:52 pm

Troops from the 23 Brigade, Yola, deployed to check the sectarian violence between Lunguda and Waja communities in Guyuk and Lamurde local government areas of Adamawa have arrested 71 suspects over the mayhem.

The Brigade Commander of 23 Brigade who led the operation, Brig. Gen. Bello Abdullahi, made this known on Wednesday in Yola while handing over the suspects to police for further investigation.

Abdullahi said more soldiers had been deployed to the area to contain any further violence, adding that weapons like dane guns, cutlasses, bow and arrows were recovered from the suspects.

While stressing the need for peaceful coexistence among the diverse people of the state, Abdullahi reiterated the readiness of the military to deal with trouble makers.

He called for support and cooperation of the public to the military and other security agencies in maintaining peace in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that houses and farm produce were destroyed during the violence. (NAN)


