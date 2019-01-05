Searching for Love?

Sponsorship/ Networking

Joe 28, reside in Abuja need a job within or outside Abuja. 08023853801

Chidiebere, 30, from Anambra needs support from well meaning Nigerians to start a business with N300, 000. 0708385977

Samuel, resident in Asaba, Delta State needs connection to work in a factory (semi skilled or unskilled job). He is tall, agile and can multi task. He is ready to change location if necessary. He would however prefer Enugu, Ibadan,Anambra, or Lagos. 08167520644,08052517580

Lovers

Searching Female

Grace 33, from Rivers State, fair in complexion, average height, needs a man, aged 35 above for a relationship that will lead to marriage.

08152034241

Chigozie, 24, fair in complexion, busty, tall and pretty, needs a caring man for a relationship.08141629937

Searching Male

Humphrey 40, AA, teacher, resides in Sapele Delta state needs a lady, aged 22-30, for a relationship, that will lead to marriage.08083250452

Jeffrey, 35, a civil servant financially secure needs a serious-minded beautiful lady for a serious relationship that could lead to marriage. 09075243182

A man 31, from Delta, needs a lady for a serious relationship. She must be God fearing and of good character. 08133978595

Mustapha from Edo state needs someone to assist with his education. 08164212739

Godwin is in need of a beautiful lady aged 25-35, who desires to have fun with.09062211498

A God fearing man in his early 60s needs a God fearing and good looking single lady aged 40-53. She must be given to natural and feminine dressing.09060079739

Tony, 23, resident in Lagos needs female friends for serious friendship. 08136448322

Akintola, 39, from Abeokuta would love to meet mature, independent lady for a relationship that can lead to marriage.08153049746

Chika, 30, resident in Anambra needs a lady aged 28-35 for a relationship. 08034981278,08167420803

Kolawole, 40, from Abeokuta, self employed, needs a God fearing lady aged 35 and above for a serious relationship.08038639558

James, mature and HIV positive needs a wife. He is resident in Lagos. 08091492263

Are you contented,transparent, peaceful hard working and Christian lady who is HIV positive or negative. Uc, is HlV positive and mature, and needs you for marriage.08024566303

Toni, 24, resides in Lagos, need a sexy, romantic, caring lady aged 19 and above who is good in bed. 08136448322

Jerry, 32, employed, from Delta state, needs a lady, aged 26-30 for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage. 08153473942

James, 33, tall, with genotype AA, and resident in Benin, needs an honest Edo lady, aged 25-35, that resides in United States of America, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage. 08020921194

Sola, 48, a widower with 2 boys and a poultry farm is based in Abeokuta. He needs a loving; employed woman aged 30-40 for a relationship. 08034206054

Samuel, 40, from Abeokuta, needs a serious, independent lady, aged 35+ for marriage. 09028672548

Chelsea 30, a computer engineer who loves singing. He needs a rich lady with a good character. 08110312727

Chief Scoa, 66, from Imo State is separated. He needs a God fearing rich lady aged 40-60 for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage. 08035545469

Ola, 42, from Ondo is a Christian. He needs a single, dark complexioned Christian lady aged 28-35 for marriage.08032420454

Richmark, 40, a civil engineer resident in Delta state needs a woman aged 35-45 for a relationship.08118692290

Johnson, 52, needs a widow, or divorcee, aged 35-45, for a relationship that will lead to marriage.09037156806

Sam 27, slim, chocolate in complexion, tall, handsome, from Imo State, but resides in Lagos, needs a beautiful lady, aged 19-25, for a serious relationship, that will lead to marriage. 07060716742

Patrick 33, from Akwa Ibom State, needs a serious lady he can settle down with. 08084406610

Sammy, a medical doctor, needs a beautiful and elegant God fearing,employed or business, lady, aged 26-39, for marriage.08135088476

Asiri needs a lady, who is still at the stage of child bearing, as second wife. 08063534323, 09028386818

Olamide 59 resides in Abeokuta, separated and has two children, needs a single mother, aged 40 and above, who resides in any part of the west, for a relationship that will lead to marriage. 08133576265

Tayo 52, sincere and God fearing, needs a lady ,aged 25 and above, who is ready to invest in IT consult business, for a relationship that will lead to marriage, in Lagos. 08133877820

Kunle 40, a graduate, self employed and resides in Abeokuta, needs an independent and employed lady, aged 35, for a relationship that will lead to marriage.08164178084

Sugar Cares

Searching Male

Jojo 43, needs a caring sugar mummy.08020917559

Tony, 24, based in Abia state is very good in bed. He needs a sugar mummy that can take care of his financial needs. 08124870397

Kelvin 33, fair incomplexion, from delta state, needs a very romantic sugar mummy to be his. 09091968687, 07062850832

Favour, 25, needs a sugar mummy who can take care of him. He promises to satisfy her sexually.08155643004

Wale, 30, needs a sugar mummy to care for him. 07087590449

China, 37, from Umuahia, tall, strong and well endowed, needs a caring, neat and very fat sugar mummy, aged 45-65 who needs sexual satisfaction. 07038649576

Chris 52, resides in Warri, Delta State, married, but needs a caring sugar mummy, aged 40-60, for a relationship. 08109400839

Chukwuemeka 35, tall, cute, energetic, humble and from Owerri, Imo State, needs a rich sugar mummy, aged 37-70, for sexual pleasure.08069057313

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636, or 08054700825