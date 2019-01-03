Saka happy to make EPL debut with Arsenal

Nigerian-born Bukayo Saka who came on for compatriot Alex Iwobi in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Fulham at the Emirates on Tuesday night, said he was delighted to make his first English Premier League appearance.

The 17-year-old was introduced in the 83rd in place of Iwobi. He became the first player born in 2001 to make an appearance in the top flight in the process.

“Right now I’m feeling so happy, “Bukayo told Arsenal.com.

“I feel blessed to have made my debut and get minutes on the pitch. I just want to thank my family, my friends and everyone at the club who’s helped me to get to this stage.”

“It’s been a tough stage, a long stage, but through hard work and determination I managed to get here.”

“I’m not stopping now. I’m very hungry. I just want to work hard with every chance I get.”

“In training, I just want to impress the coach so I can get back on the pitch.”

Saka born in London to Nigerian parents played for the Gunners in Europa league. Like Iwobi he has represented England in the youth level.