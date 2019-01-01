Sabotage fueling war against Boko Haram – Army

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Nigerian Army alleged, yesterday, that some unpatriotic people were sabotaging the efforts of the military in its ongoing war against Boko Haram terrorists in the North East, warning that it would no longer tolerate such.

It also dismissed insinuations that six towns in Borno State had fallen into the hands of Boko Haram.

The Army in a statement by its spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said some people were making efforts to politicise and derail the ongoing fight against both terrorism and insurgency in the country.

According to the Army, this has manifested in the recent systematic releases and recycling of old Boko Haram propaganda video clips, old interviews of disgruntled and cowardly soldiers as well as false and inaccurate news reports by some sections of the media.

The statement, entitled “Concerted efforts to derail the war against terrorism and insurgency will not be tolerated”, read: “The Nigerian Army has noted with great concern the concerted efforts by some unpatriotic elements to politicise and derail the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency in the country.

“This is manifested in the recent systematic releases and recycling of old Boko Haram Terrorists, BHT, propaganda video clips, old interviews of disgruntled and cowardly soldiers, as well as false and inaccurate news reports by some sections of the media.

“We regrettably observed further that the unscrupulous elements are also perfecting strategy to rubbish the government’s efforts in the provision of safety and security for her citizens. They are determined to dampen troops’ morale, especially in the North East, so that the troops will become compromised against the war efforts and complicate the security situation in the country for selfish and cheap political gains and expediency.

“We would like to reiterate that Nigeria is at war with Boko Haram terrorists, in any form or guise that they may manifest and strongly warn these subversive elements to desist from these unwholesome efforts.

“We would like to warn that the Nigerian Army will no longer tolerate these subversive acts and sabotage aimed at dampening troops’ morale, affect their performance and to finally abandon the war.

“We will continue to monitor subversive propaganda and take necessary action against perpetrators. The Nigerian Army will remain undaunted in the successful prosecution of this war against terrorism, insurgents, militants and bandits in the country.”

No Borno town in Boko Haram hands

Brigadier General Usman also condemned the reports that Boko Haram insurgents had taken control of six towns in Borno State, insisting that the report was misleading, and not a true reflection of the reality on ground at the moment.

His reaction on this is coming after days of uncertainty about the activities of Boko Haram terrorists in Baga and reports that the insurgents have taken control of six towns in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

In view of the ongoing military operations in Baga, the Army said it would coordinate a relocation operation for residents, in collaboration with Borno State government.

It, however, called for calm, insisting that the military was in firm control of the situation in the area.

Only on Wednesday last week, troops of 7 Brigade had engaged Boko Haram fighters who attempted to infiltrate their location in Baga.

The insurgents had also carried out a similar attack on the Naval Base at Doron the following day, with the Nigerian Air Force disclosing in a statement that it provided aerial support to the ground troops, which led to the death of some of the insurgents.

Air Force Director of Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, had also said the Air Task Force provided support for troops when the naval base was attacked by the terrorists.

However, despite denials by the Nigerian military, Boko Haram fighters seized Baga, Doron-Baga, Kross Kawwa, Bunduran, Kekeno and Kukawa towns of Borno State after three days of fierce battles from Wednesday to Friday last week, Daily Trust learned from impeccable military and political sources in Maiduguri, yesterday.

All six towns are major population centres in Kukawa Local Government area of northern Borno. There are currently no Nigerian or Multinational forces in the areas, Daily Trust learned from multiple sources last night.

The insurgents, driving in a convoy of more than 10 fighter vehicles, used the main road from Kros Kawwa to launch coordinated attacks on Wednesday last week, December 26. They overrun the Multinational forces’ headquarters, a naval fighting base and a Marine Police base in some of the attacked areas, the sources said.

The insurgents first attacked a base of the multinational forces located in Mile Four (an area outside Baga town) at about 4pm and the military responded. Fighting took place till midnight after which the insurgents took control of the military base while our soldiers retreated. a Commander of the multinational force, was said to have escaped at night to a police base in Baga town alongside some of his men.

The following day, Thursday, the Nigerian military deployed fighter jets between 6 to 7am, bombing the multinational forces base hoping to prevent Boko Haram from carting away weapons in case they didn’t do that the previous night. The insurgents, said multiple sources, then attacked Mile Three, where the Navy had a fighting base, close to the military. The Navy was said to have put up stiff resistance but eventually lost control on Thursday.