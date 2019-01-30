Rohr worries over injuries, complacency

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has admitted his concern over injuries and complacency ahead of the Super Eagles’ upcoming matches in March.

Nigeria will round off their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a clash at home to the Seychelles, followed by a friendly with North African heavyweights Egypt.

The German manager has taken note of injuries to the likes of Ahmed Musa and Tyronne Ebuehi, though he will surely be happy to see captain John Obi Mikel playing first-team football again, following his move to English second-tier team Middlesbrough.

In addition, the match against the Seychelles may be one in which motivating the players to produce their best is difficult, given that the game is a dead rubber because Nigeria have already booked their place at the 2019 AFCON finals.

Rohr declared: “Our programme all the time is to improve the level of our Super Eagles and to respect what they are doing in the clubs.

“It is a moment to monitor our players to see if they are fit and of course have some news also from our injured players.

“Like Tyron, who is training again but he can’t start playing; also Ahmed Musa who has an injury at the moment.

“The match against Seychelles is not easy because everybody believes it will be won easily. That is dangerous and is a trap sometimes.”

Nigeria’s match against the Seychelles and Egypt will both be played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.