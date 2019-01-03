Rivers PDP Chairman urges residents to vote Wike

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Felix Obuah has urged the people of the state to vote for Governor Nyesom Wike and all PDP candidates for the national and state house of assembly elections in February.

In his New Year message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, Obuah charged people of the state to embrace the New Year with a grateful heart as God had been faithful in preserving their lives throughout year 2018.

He enjoined the people and the teeming supporters of the PDP “not to be swayed by the current economic hardship foisted on Nigerians by the wrong economic policies of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government, but thank God for keeping everyone alive.”

He expressed the hope that 2019 would be fruitful and rewarding, and appealed to them to “join faith with Wike as he strives to improve the lives and wellbeing of Rivers people.”

He described year 2019 as crucial, in view of the general election, which begin on February 16, 2019, saying that the general election provide an ample opportunity to once more reject the APC by voting for all the candidates of the PDP in all the elections.

Obuah urged Rivers people not to be intimidated by the antics, lies and evil propaganda which are the trademarks of the APC, adding that the party has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that it lacked capacity to govern Nigeria.

READ ALSO: 2019 election: Onaiyakan cautions on use of security agents

He noted that Governor Wike had proven, even to his die-hard critics that good governance was possible in Rivers State, by fulfilling all the promises he made to the people before, during and after the 2015 general election.

He said it is in recognition of the unprecedented achievements of Governor Wike that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo called him ‘Mr. Projects,’ adding that the nation’s top-rated media organisations such as The Sun, Authority, Leadership, Silverbird Television, etc attested to this truism by unanimously conferring the ‘Best Governor Award’ on Governor Wike.

“Time and space may fail me if I begin to catalogue all the achievements of Governor Wike in just three and half years in office. He promised to open the courts and he did. He promised to restore the House of Assembly and he did. Befitting accommodations have been provided for judges, doctors, etc.

“There’s massive improvement on infrastructures, excellent road networks, housing development and above all, he has ensured that all sectors of the economy receive adequate attention. Civil servants and pensioners’ salaries are up-to-date,” Obuah said.

READ ALSO: 2019: We’re not out to make up numbers on ballot paper –YPP

Urging Rivers people to consolidate on the gains of Governor Wike’s fruitful administration, he tasked them to reciprocate the gesture by voting massively for Wike during the governorship election.

“That would be a befitting New Year gift for Governor Wike and a good demonstration that one good term deserves another,” he said.