Rivers loses first traditional rulers council chairman

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT RETIRED Flight Lieutenant and pioneer chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Highness, Robinson O. Robinson, Eze (King) Ekpeye Logbo II of Ekpeye Kingdom has passed on.

Prince Robert Robinson, son of the late monarch broke the news of the passage yesterday to newsmen in Port Harcourt on behalf of the royal family.

He said, “His Imperial Majesty, Eze Robinson, the Ekpeye Logo of Ekpeye land has transitioned to glory after a protracted illness. As customs demand, we have officially informed the family of Ishikoloko of Odiereke-Ubie and Ekpeye council of traditional rulers and chiefs.”

