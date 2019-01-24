Rivers communities write Wike over neglect by firm

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Five communities in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State have petitioned the governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, over alleged neglect and abandonment of Memorandum of Understanding by a firm, SIAT Nigerian Limited, operating in the area.

The five communities, Ubima, Apani, Omerelu, Ozuaha and Omademe, which disclosed this in Port Harcourt, yesterday, noted that for over 31 years, the firm, Risonpalm, now SIAT Nigerian, has operated in the area, that the host have not benefited.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, Engr. Nathan Ejere, Chairman of Community Development Committee, CDC, Apani, in Ikwerre LGA, called on the governor to look into the activities of the firm and save them from alleged exploitation.