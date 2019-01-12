Rigging will not be allowed in Benue – Gov. Ortom

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, has assured residents of the state that there would be no room for rigging and manipulation of votes in the forthcoming elections.

Ortom gave the assurance on Saturday in Vandeikya Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He dispelled fears that the election would be rigged, noting that the people would guard their votes jealously to forestall rigging.

“We are not going to allow that to happen in Benue. We will certainly leave nothing to chance.

He promised not to disappoint the people if voted back to office, stressing that he would deliver on his mandates.

“I want to implore you to vote en masse for all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Do not select any of them to vote for no matter the circumstances,” he said.

Also, former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam, alleged neglect of the Tiv people whom he described as the fourth largest tribe in the country, in political appointments.

The State Chairman of the party, Mr John Ngbede, also solicited votes for candidates of the PDP in the elections and urged them to guard their votes to avoid rigging.

A political chieftain in Benue North East, Mr Demenongo Unom, urged the people to vote for Ortom as a reward for defending the Benue people.(NAN)