Rigging plot: INEC’s haste in defending APC, suspicious – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) says the haste by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to haul insults at the PDP and defend the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the alleged pressure on it to drop the display of results at polling center, evinces that INEC is being compromised ahead of the polls.

Nigerians were shocked when the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, through his media aide, hauled insults at the PDP as “hallucinating” in response to PDP’s caution to the commission not to succumb to pressure and enticements by the APC and the Buhari Presidency to drop the result display and the electronic transmission of results to its main server.

Corrupt Enrichment: Answer Atiku now, PDP tells Buhari

In resorting to insults and engaging in a campaign of calumny instead of words of assurances to stakeholders, INEC has made a dive into the arena and accentuated anxieties by Nigerians as well as the international community that it is being compromised by the APC and the Buhari Presidency.

However, these needless insults of our party notwithstanding, we shall continue to hold the Prof Yakubu-led INEC to its responsibility to deliver a transparent, free, fair and credible 2019 general election.

It is also instructive for INEC to know that nothing will deter us from monitoring all the processes leading to this year’s general elections and hold the commission accountable on every perceived infraction.

Alleged diversion of Military funds: We won’t respond, we are not idle – Presidency

The PPCO restates firmly that on no account must INEC drop the display of results at the polling units and the electronic transmission of results to its server from its guidelines as being pressured by the APC and Buhari Presidency.

PDP Presidential Campaign also rejects any plan to use former National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members as polls officials as this will amount to handing over the electoral process directly to the APC and the Buhari Presidency.