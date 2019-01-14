Revealed: Why PDP named technical advisers for Atiku

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Few hours after announcing Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and former governors of Kaduna and Jigawa states, Ahmed Makarfi and Sule Lamido respectively as technical advisers to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; Vanguard has authoritatively unearthed reasons for the development.

A highly-placed party source who declined to be named told this medium that the four party chieftains are expected to provide expert political counsel to the former Vice President, “in their respective domains of influence.”

According to him, the party bigwigs have been there all the while, adding however that it was time to shame the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, which he accused of peddling fake news that some of its leaders have abandoned Atiku for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “It is not a new role for them but the party has only chosen to make the appointment public. They are to give our Presidential candidate good counsel as well as insider information in their respective domains of influence.

“Whenever the APC is peddling rumours and fake news about our people working for President Buhari, we are left with no option but to laugh at their vain imagination. These leaders from day one have been working with Atiku and will continue to do so until we emerge victorious at the polls.”

Asked to be specific on the nature of advice they will be availing Atiku of, our source had this to say.

“Do not forget that these are very experienced politicians who have won elections over and over again. We are talking about a Senator that has been elected time and again by his people and a Speaker who is at home with his people. We are talking about two former governors who were elected twice by their respective states and who command a large follower-ship owing to the indelible imprints they left behind.

“Back to your question, these leaders will offer counsel that will guide our candidate and party on the path to victory. Nigerians will feel the impact of this strategy in the days ahead. Let’s leave it at that,” he stressed.

It would be recalled that only last week, the Buhari Media Organization claimed that some PDP leaders, including Ekweremadu were working for the re-election of President Buhari; a claim dismissed by the PDP as a figment of their imagination.