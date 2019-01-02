Resumption of work: Traders, artisans yet to resume fully in Asaba

Traders and artisans in Asaba, Delta capital, have yet to resume fully for business after the Yuletide, as most shops have remained under lock and key.

Miss Uche Okolo, a hairdresser on the Direct Labour Agency (DLA) Road, told NAN in Asaba on Wednesday that she had to lock her shop because nobody came for service.

Okolo said that she was not surprised because there was last minute rush for services before Christmas and normally customers did not show up for patronage early in the year.

According to her, a client that spent thousands of naira to make her hair just few days to Christmas would not loosen it in a hurry.

She said further that she expected low patronage in the early weeks of January, but hoped that it would pick up later in the month or early in February.

Mr Moses Adaigbe, a painter, said there was no business because most people, especially civil servants, had expended their December incomes during the Yuletide.

A trader at the Ogbe Ogonogo Market, Mrs Iyabo Akinyemi, said she locked her shop because nobody came to patronise her for more than four hours that the shop was open.

Akinyemi said there was no business because of the expenses customers made during the Yuletide.

She however expressed hope that business would gradually pick up later in week as schools got ready to resume next.

Mr Obina Akachukwu, a tricycle operator, decried the low patronage he was experiencing, saying that as at 12 noon he was running at a loss and decided to park his tricycle.

Akachukwu remarked that many people had yet to return from the break, pointing out that most civil servants, artisans and traders would resume for work next week Monday. (NAN)