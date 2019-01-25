Residents set robbery suspect ablaze in Delta

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – AN armed robbery suspect was Thursday, set ablaze by residents of Agbarho community in Ughelli North Local Government area of Delta State for allegedly killing his victim during a robbery operation.



The incident according to sources in the community occurred at the popular Agbarho Five-Junction at about 8p.m.

According to one of the sources, the suspect alongside two of his gang members, had accosted their victim and killed him after they disposing him of some cash and other personal items.



The suspect was said to have ran out of luck when witnesses at the scene raised the alarm of the robbery incident thereby drawing the attention of youths who immediately went after the gunmen.

Two of the three-man gang were said to have escaped during the manhunt.

The source said: “The suspected armed robber in his bid to escape shot sporadically into the air with a locally made pistol until he ran out of bullet. He was apprehended and beaten thoroughly before he was set ablaze.”

Warning against jungle justice when contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka while confirming the incident, said: Residents should desist from embarking on jungle justice and allow law enforcement agencies to do their job of prosecution of such cases.”