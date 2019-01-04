Renmoney rewards outstanding employees

Leading fintech lending company, Renmoney, capped its activities for 2018 by hosting its staff to a memorable end of the year party.

CEO, Tobi Boshoro, speaking at the event, described 2018 as ‘splendid’.

She said, “It’s been an amazing year. We have learnt a lot about our customers and served them much better than we did in the past. We hope that 2019, we’ll be able to provide our services to even more people and deliver a stronger impact on the economy.”

Awards were issued to outstanding employees in different categories including service, integrity, convenience, innovation and excellence. Olajide Jimoh, who won awards for providing outstanding service, delivering convenient solutions to customers and a long service award, expressed his gratitude. He said, “I didn’t expect these three awards, especially the long service award. I’ve had a fantastic experience at Renmoney for the last six years and I am looking forward to many more years to come!” Other award recipients included: Iyayi Oludapo, Simisola Akintola, Ogunade Kehinde and Taiyelolu Adenusi.

Elizabeth Okonji, Chief People Officer at Renmoney, who also won an award for the Most Inspiring Leader, said that Renmoney is expecting an even more exciting 2019.