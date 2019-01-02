Red Cross distributes N500m relief materials to 1,000 flood devastated IDPs in Anambra

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – About 1,000 families of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in various parts of Anambra State who were affected by the recent flood disaster in the state received relief materials estimated at over N500 million from the state chapter of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, NRCS.

Flagging off the distribution exercise at the Crowther Memorial School, Onitsha IDP camp recently, the State Vice- Chairman of NRCS, Prof. Peter Emeka Katchy noted that the relief materials, both consumables and non-consumables, including rice, beans, cereal, vegetable oil, salt, wrappers, kitchen utensils, detergents, tarpaulins, blankets, mats, among others, were to cushion the effects of the flood disaster.

Hard to explain that Leah is now a slave!

Katchy disclosed that although about 9,000 families were affected by the flood in the state, the relief materials donors, International Federation of Red Cross, IFRC, in collaboration with the International Committee of Red Cross/Red Crescent, ICRC and the European Union, EU decided to provide the relief materials to 1,000 families who were mostly affected by the disaster.

In his own speech, the state Secretary of NRCS, Kingsley Okoye, explained that out of the 1,000 benefitting families, 414 were from the Iyi-Owa Odekpe camp of Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state, while 115 families were from Omor camp of Ayamelum area, just as 320 families from Anambra East and West who camped at Umueri General Hospital and 150 families from Onitsha North and South who camped at Crowther Memorial School, Onitsha, were among the beneficiaries.

Okoye therefore urged the beneficiaries to apply prudence in the management of the items, as according to him, the items are expected to last three months for them, adding that the donors are still collating data for the rehabilitation of the IDPs in the near future.

Responding, some of the beneficiaries, Benedette Uzor, Blessing Ojadi and Jude Emeka families commended the Red Cross and the donor agencies for remembering them and urged them not to relent as it is only God that can reward them abundantly for their work of mercy.