Protect your votes, Governor Wike tells Nigerians

PORT HARCOURT—Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has said that Nigerians are under obligation to protect their votes to stop the desperate All Progressives Congress, APC, Federal Government from rigging the 2019 general election.

Wike said that the APC-led Federal Government was now in a panic mode and was working with security agencies and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to rig.

He spoke during the Abua/Odual Local Government Area PDP Campaign Rally at County State School, Abua Central, yesterday.

“APC is afraid because its members know that Atiku Abubakar will win fair and square. Therefore, they are planning to use the security agencies and INEC to rig. It will not work. The only way to ensure that Atiku Abubakar and all PDP candidates emerge victorious is to protect all votes from the polling units to the Collation Centres.”

He said due to the national rejection of the APC, the party was plotting to cause crisis in order to manipulate the electoral system.

He said: “All they are doing is to cause crisis because they are not popular. We want free and fair elections. These elections, there will be no room for manipulation. If anyone hits you, hit back. Follow them bumper to bumper. APC is desperate, but we will not allow them.”