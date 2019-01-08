Professional standards:  Estate Surveyors, Valuers calls for commitment

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, NIESV, Abuja branch has called on practitioners to commit to professional standards by ensuring that they carry out their practice in line with the ethics of the profession, and to work towards ensuring that the practice is for betterment of society and advancement of humanity through accurate valuation and timely delivery of projects.

The call was made yesterday by the Abuja Branch Chairman of the Institution, ESV Charles Oghenero Ebiai, FNIVS, in his new year message to members.

ESV Charles Oghenero Ebiai also called on Nigerians, especially those who engage the services of Estate Surveyors and Valuers to give the necessary recognition to the contributions of estate surveyors and valuers in the development of the real estate sector, while urging them to shun quacks who are desperate and out to undermine the ethics of the practice.

He said “as committed estate valuers, we must at all times seek to uphold the ethics of our noble practice in all that we do. We must shun all forms of violations of standards. The NIESV is committed to seeing that members are well trained and equipped with modern skills through relevant training. I urge our members to take advantage of these training to the benefit of their individual practice and our collective service to our country, while I also call on all Nigerians to patronize registered Estate Surveyors and Valuers so that sanity will be maintained”

He went further to say that in order to improve the quality of manpower requirements, the NIESV Abuja chapter will partner with the University of Abuja and other higher institutions of learning to provide professional pieces of training to current and future practitioners as a way to ensure that the institution is always ready with needed manpower and ability to meet the demands of society.