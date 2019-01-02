Pro-PDP platform drums support for Atiku, Okowa

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The National Secretary of Atiku Campaign Stream, Mr. Bemigho Ofoeyeno has called on Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, describing him as the only candidate capable of eradicating the prevailing hardship in Nigeria.

2019: Remain united, peaceful, Okowa urges Deltans

He also said the achievements of Delta State governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, testified to the reasons he should be re-elected.

Ofoeyeno, who is the Director General/Convener of Okowa Campaign Flow 2019, a political grassroots support group for the re-election of the governor, said this yesterday in Warri while briefing newsmen.

His words: “I want to commend the achievements of the governor in the health sector as well as the various empowerment programmes he introduced. I appreciate the accreditation of engineering and law courses at the Delta State University by the National University Commission and the prompt payment of salaries of both state and local government workers among others.”