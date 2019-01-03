Pro-democracy group condemns action to stop Operation Python Dance

The National Democratic Front (NDF), a civil society organization, has condemned several moves to stop the proposed nationwide Operation Python Dance III exercise by the Nigerian Army.

The group said it is important to separate politics from real issue that would better the nation.

NDF through its Secretary General, Dr. Bolaji Abdulkadir said the action is aimed at truncating democratic process.

He said at a press conference in Jos that “While we cannot question his right and freedom of expression, we are however at a loss as to how putting measures to ensure smooth and peaceful elections has constituted into an infringement of rights and privileges as canvassed by Malcolm Omirhobo.

“It is our considered opinion that since the Nigerian Army is constitutionally mandated to protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria, the introduction of Operation Python Dance 3 is not only in line with its constitutional mandate, but also a welcome development given the intended outcome of ensuring peaceful general elections.

” This much the Nigerian Army has stated for the introduction of Operation Python Dance 3 which is to tackle “challenges coupled with other security threats across the country such as terrorism, militancy, kidnapping, and banditry.” and also, criminal groups and elements planning violence before, during and after the 2019 General Elections.

“The NDF as an organisation is not in the habit of joining issues with individuals whose known antecedent is to cause a distraction on critical government business such as this, and in times past when he sued the federal government for stopping the sale of petroleum products in Jerry Cans.

“The NDF has stated in many forays that mixing politics with National Security is and has never been in the best interest of the country, and consequently wonders why such an act should be on the front burner as we approach the elections.

“It is, therefore, our opinion that those that went to court are nothing but agents of darkness who want to truncate our democracy at any given opportunity as exemplified by Malcolm Omirhobo.

“The NDF as an advocate for democracy in Nigeria wishes to appeal to all well-meaning Nigerians to view with suspicion, actions such as what Malcolm Omirhobo exhibited because it is not only questionable, it is an affront to the sensibilities of over 180 million Nigerians who have entrusted their security and safety to the government.

“The NDF consequently calls on the Court to rise in defence of the teeming Nigerians by shaming those agents of distraction and darkness hell-bent on truncating our democracy.”