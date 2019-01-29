Prioritize teachers’ welfare, Ambode tells new TESCOM board members

…Swears-In Perm Sec/Auditor General For Local Govt

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday inaugurated chairman and board members of the State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), with a charge on the appointees to give top considerations to teachers’ welfare and ensure employment of only well qualified professionals to teach in public secondary schools in the State.



Speaking at a twin event which also witnessed the swearing-in of Mrs. Adesumbo Abolarin as Permanent Secretary/Auditor General for Local Government, held at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, Governor Ambode said it was important for the public officers to justify their appointment by working ultimately in the interest of the people.

He said the passage and signing of the Teaching Service Commission Bill was a great moment for the education family in the State coming after eight years of several attempts, adding that the development became imperative as a result of the unrelenting efforts of the State Government to strengthen the education sector.



“With the knowledge that education plays a very vital role in the development of our society and that a society cannot thrive above the level of its educational attainment, the passage and signing of this Law was very essential.



“Today, in fulfillment of the provision of that law, we have just witnessed the inauguration of the Board whose responsibility will be to ensure that the objectives of the law are achieved.

“For avoidance of doubts, let me state that one of the major aims of this law, which shall be a key responsibility of this Board, is to ensure improvement in the welfare of our teachers and also ensure that well qualified teachers are recruited into our public secondary schools,” Governor Ambode said.

He said it was particularly instructive that seasoned educationists and administrators had been carefully selected based on their track records for appointment into the TESCOM board, expressing optimism that the State would witness rapid improvement in the education sector, particularly at the secondary level.

“You will agree with me that if we are to achieve the kind standard we desire in our educational system and also lay a good foundation for the future development of our State in terms of quality manpower, we must give adequate attention to maintaining highly motivated and effective teaching personnel.

“I, therefore, charge the Chairman and members of this Board to study very carefully the provisions of the law in order to fully understand their role and responsibilities expected of them. I also enjoin you all, to ensure that due process is followed in all matters that would be brought to your attention and for your decision.



“You should be unbiased in the discharge of your responsibilities as a board. We have done a lot in the provision of educational infrastructure in our public schools; all of these infrastructural facilities will amount to a waste if not complemented with dedicated, well-motivated and committed teachers,” Governor Ambode admonished the appointees.

The Governor also appealed to teachers to cooperate with the Board to further ensure fair play in the discharge of their responsibilities.

While the Chairman of the Board is Mrs Olabisi Ariyo, others members are Mr. Jacob Ashaka, Mrs Sidikat Smith, Mr Adeleke Oluseun Kara and Mrs Adijat Kuburat Hassan.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Ariyo thanked Governor Ambode for the confidence reposed in them, and assured that the board would work hard, be unbiased and prioritize the welfare of teachers, as well as train and retrain them for optimal performance.