President Buhari would win a convincing second term

BY BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – A Buhari support group, The Broom Revolution Group has expressed optimism that President Buhari would win a second term, based on the strength of his performance and achievements, in his first term.

The national coordinator of the group, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar who made the disclosure in Lokoja Monday also called on security personnel to ensure the safety of the electorates before, during and after the election, alleged possibilities of mayhem from the PDP during the electioneering periods.

Abubakar said, “The scorecard of President Buhari shows that people no longer have a filled day at the National Treasury. Having tamed the thieves, the next efforts by the president would be developing infrastructure.

“Under the present administration, roads are being fixed, the railways are now working, decayed and abandoned projects are now functional having been completed.

“President Buhari has done well and deserves reelection in the February election to enable him continue the good works he has started.”

Abubakar however raised alarm that the PDP may be planning to militarize the election., “The PDP having sensed that they have lost out in the forthcoming election would want to get it through desperate means, by causing anarchy, mayhem.”