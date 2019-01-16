President Buhari condoles with Kenyans over terrorist attack

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday commiserated with the government and people of Kenya on the deadly terrorist attack on a hotel and office complex in Nairobi.
In a condolence message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, the Nigerian leader condemned the attack, describing it as “wicked, cruel and dastardly by evil people.’’
Buhari assured President Uhuru Kenyatta that the thoughts of the people of Nigeria are with Kenyans at this moment of their national grief.
The President called on well-meaning members of the international community to rally round Kenyans to overcome the scourge of terrorism “because any terrorist attack on one country is an attack on all countries.”