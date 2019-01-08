Power sector records 12 system collapses in 2018

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s electricity sector recorded a total of 12 system collapses in 2018.

A report obtained by Vanguard from the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, PWH, showed that the nation witnessed six total system collapses in the first quarter of 2018, while second, third and fourth quarters recorded two, three and one system collapses in the second, third and fourth quarters respectively.

These incidents, according to the report, affected the generation, transmission and distribution of power to consumers across the country during the year.

Meanwhile, another report obtained from the office of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, showed that, an estimated N532 billion was lost to insufficient gas supply, distribution, transmission and water reserves last year.

Commenting on the development, General Secretary of the Electricity Generation Companies, GENCOs, Mrs. Joy Ogayi, said: “We currently generate just between 4000MW. We have a transmission capacity of about 6000 MW but can only actually transmit about 4,500 MW and distribution capacity of about 4600MW.

“To bridge the gap between demand and supply of power, there is a need for all parts of the power chain to be fully effective to bring about the installed capacity of 13,200MW to hungry consumers. However, this is not the case in the power sector in Nigeria. The implication is that even if the GENCOs generate optimally, the rest of the chain cannot take the power, hence so much power rejected and stranded.

“The transmission grid, as well as the distribution networks, must be upgraded to surpass the current installed capacity of 13,200MW which will encourage more investment in generation to meet the economic demand of the country.”