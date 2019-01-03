Population explosion hits A’Ibom

By Harris Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom State government has announced that its population estimate has increased from three million as at 2006 to over six million in 2018.

Commissioner for Economic Development, Labour and Manpower Planning, Ekong Sampson, disclosed this in Uyo while launching the “Akwa Ibom State Demographic Dividend Profile”, a compendium of the state’s demographic data, published by the Ministry.

“The current population estimate has grown drastically from 3,902,051 in 2006 to the current estimate of about 6m, with a projection to reach 7.3 million in 2025 and 10.7 million in 2030, adding that if not checked, would double itself in 2039’’, he said.

The commissioner, who attributed the state’s population explosion to peace, security and industrialization drive of Governor Udom Emmanuel, however, warned of the adverse effect if the increment was not matched with commensurate supply of resources.

He said: “The rapid growth and expansion experienced in the population of Akwa Ibom State has been linked to the prevailing peace, improved security and attractions created by the industrialization drive of the Governor Emmanuel’s administration in the state.

“These, over the years, have drawn population from various parts of Nigeria and the world at large to the state.

“But there are possible adverse effects, especially if it grows faster than the supply of other resources. Such consideration made it imperative to search for solutions to population problems and pressures, hence the production of the document, “Akwa Ibom Demographic Profile.”

He affirmed that the document was comprehensive and contains information in all relevant areas that can provide necessary framework to guide the state government formulate appropriate policies and take necessary actions.

The commissioner, urged stakeholders to make the best use of the document.