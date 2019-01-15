POLLS: Nigerians don’t need sleeping President — SECONDUS

…I’ll fulfil campaign promises — ATIKU

By Dayo Johnson Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—NATIONAL Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Uche Secondus, yesterday, said that the reason President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to fulfill his promises of job creation, fighting insecurity and surmounting the challenge of corruption is because he is too weak to rule a country as complex as Nigeria.

Secondus, who expressed optimism that his party would win the Presidential poll of February 16, urged the people of Ekiti and Nigerians as a whole to vote PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

His words: “Do you know why economy has collapsed?, why hunger is in the land?, your President is a sleeping President, he has no energy that is why the economy has collapsed, we are coming with Atiku who has energy and can work 24 hours a day not the one that would work for three years.

“This government of APC wants to rig election but we want to tell you that they cannot rig the coming elections because the world will focus on Nigeria. So we are going to win this election, look at Atiku, he is tested and trusted in public and private sectors. He is a man that can turn economy around and he has the energy for the job.”

Also speaking, Atiku who assured Ekiti people that he would not abandon them like the ruling party has allegedly done, said: “The good people of Ekiti State, APC has stolen all your jobs, now they want to steal your votes, they did it in Ekiti, Osun, Ogun and Bauchi states.

“This state has always been a PDP. When we paid a courtesy call to Ewi of Ado, he said he wants us to build the roads, we will complete all federal projects not completed. W, we will restore standard and quality education, so we can give you jobs.

“APC don’t know how to create jobs and don’t know how to give, 40 percent of our portfolios will go to youths while 30 percent will go to women and that is 70 for youths and women. We know how to do it and we have done it before we will do it again.”

On his part, the Senate President Bukola Saraki urged the people, particularly the youths to vote Atiku saying “he (Atiku) will give you jobs as he has given millions through his private business.”