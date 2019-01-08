Poll: Okowa’ll win landslide — Oxygen Movement

By Dave Oso

Founder and National President of Oxygen Movement for Okowa and Otuaro, Prince Eduvie Efekodha has said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa will win this year’s governorship election in Delta State with a wide margin.

According to him, this was due to the fact that Governor Okowa had performed beyond expectation in his first tenure coupled with his great grass roots followership and robust campaign.

Efekodha spoke during the flag-off of the governor’s campaign in Oghara, Delta State.

He said: “The crowd at Oghara is an attestation to the fact that Deltans are solidly behind Okowa and they are happy with him. No amount of deceit by the opposition can sway the voters from the path of prosperity provided by Okowa.

“His good works are clear to see and our campaign is based on his track record on education, youth empowerment, agricultural development, housing, infrastructure, health care, power and energy as well as road construction on land and riverine communities.”