Police torture man to death in Enugu

*culprits‘ll not go unpunished- Police

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THE Anti-cultism unit of the Nigeria Police in Enugu has allegedly tortured a 28 years old Mr. Ikechukwu Ani to death over yet to be investigated report that the deceased said he will kill the policemen that harass members of the public.

According to the wife of the deceased, Promise, who spoke with Vanguard on Monday in her home, Obeagu-Awkunanaw in Enugu South local government area, men of the anti-cult police stormed their residence at about 2am on January 6 2019, smashed doors of their residence and took away her husband.

Promise, a mother of two children with heavy pregnancy stated that her husband, a trader at Ogbete main market before his death told her that he never made such statement, noting that even if her husband did, it was not enough for the policemen to torture him for four days without food and subsequently poisoned him to death.

“When they released him to us, my husband told me that those anti-cult people hammered two nails in his head and one in his chest. He also said that because they starved him for four days, when they gave him something like sprite, he had to drink it because he was famished. He later died in the hospital,” Promised revealed.

She also stated that since her husband died, the police had made monetary advances to the family, persuading them to bury the late Ikechukwu but that they refused and had instead been moving the corps from one mortuary to the other to avoid tampering with the exhibits in the body of the deceased.

In a petition to the police authorities, family of the deceased prayed the authorities to investigate the commander of the anti-cult police unit in Enugu; alleged it was an extra-judicial killing and also prayed the police to investigate an alleged bribe the family offered the police before the late Ani was released to the family after which he died in the hospital.

Speaking to Vanguard on the development, the state police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu said that even though the matter has not officially been brought to his knowledge, investigation will quickly commence on the matter.

“We can’t throw it to the wind, we will find out what happened. We will check the circumstance and I can assure you that whoever is indicted will not go unpunished. It is a very unfortunate incidence, the CP doesn’t condone such act,” Amaraizu said.