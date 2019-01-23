Police arrest suspects over violence

By Ike Uchechukwu

Several party supporters have been arrested in connection with the violent clashes involving supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC in Etung local government area of Cross River State which left several people seriously injured.

The Police Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed that some suspects have been arrested in connection with the violence in Etung but did not specify the number of those arrested.

The clashes occurred last weekend after supporters of both parties allegedly destroyed the campaign billboards of the governorship candidate of APC, Senator John Owan-Enoh and that of the Central Senatorial District candidate of the PDP, Dr. Sandy Onor.

During the clashes, the home of the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Gabe Odu-Oji, in Etomi in Etung Local Government Area was allegedly burnt.

Accusation of being the mastermind of the violence was levelled by the state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, against one of the governorship candidates.

Ayade, who said that he was not desperate to return as the governor in the March 2 gubernatorial election described the act as inhuman, barbaric and called on law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the violence should brought to book.