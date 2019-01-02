Police arrest 2 robbery suspects, recovers gun with live cartridges

The Police Command in Lagos state says it has arrested two robbery suspects and recovered a gun with some ammunition. CSP Dolapo Badmos, Police Public Relations Officer of Zone 2, said this on Wednesday, while addressing newsmen at the headquarters of the command in Lagos. Badmos, said the arrest was made through operatives from Zonal Intervention squad.

The PPRO said the suspects are Oseni Uman 34, and Taiwo Orwgbemi, 46years.

According to Badmos, on Dec. 31, 2018, at about 09:30hours, the command operatives while on visibility policing around Ogere Remo, Ogun state, intercepted a Toyota Sienna Bus, brown in colour with two occupants.

Miscreants, not IDPs behind Zamfara protest – police

“On flagging down the vehicle the suspects attempted to escape but the policemen were able to nab them due to their alertness.

“On searching the vehicle, a locally made cut to size gun, with three live cartridges were recovered and consequently they were moved to police base for investigation,” she said.

Badmos said the suspects, during interrogation, confessed to have robbed residents of Akobo area of Ibadan, in Oyo state, where they stole goods worth millions of naira.

“They stated further that part of their loots like phones; laptops and other gadgets have been sold to some receivers in Oyo state while the sienna bus was being taken to Lagos for a ready buyer.

“The suspects confessed to have formed a gang while serving their jail term in Agodi Prison, Ibadan, as they further revealed that their operational base is in Ibadan.

“The operational strategy the command put in place for the yuletide actually paid off,” she said.

3 hospitalised as thugs abduct, brutalise SDP members

She stated further that the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Lawal Shehu,had directed the operatives to fish out other suspects involved in the crime.

“This will assist in ensuring due prosecution of the case,” she said.