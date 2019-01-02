Plateau: PDP fixes Jan. 4 to commence campaign

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau has fixed Friday, Jan. 4 for the formal launch of its campaign.

Mr Abraham Yiljap, Chairman, PDP Media and Publicity Committee made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Mangu.

Yiljap said the date was fixed by the Prof. D. Mailafiya-led PDP State Campaign Council, which chose Mangu Local Government Area for the maiden edition of the campaign.

Frank condemns Police siege on Dino Melaye’s house

“This is among many decisions taken under the leadership of the PDP Chairman, Chief Damishi Sango and Co-chairman, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd), who is also the party’s governorship candidate.

“We are calling for massive mobilisation of our party supporters across the 17 local government areas of the state as a proof that the state is ready for an authentic change in governance.

“Our aim is to tell the people of Plateau what we have in stock for them when they eventually vote PDP into power in March 2, ’’ he stated.

The chairman took a swipe on Gov. Simon Lalong over alleged plan to deny PDP the use of campaign venues in the state.

He described it as a “Desperate attempt to hide its obvious fast-approaching and irreversible defeat at the polls by PDP’’.

He also expressed the campaign council’s displeasure on what he called “wide-spread and unchallenged murder’’ of 14 Plateau people by bandits in December.

“It’s unfortunate that the governor tolerated the reign of terror and the unrestrained flow of blood from Dec. 23 in Gako in Riyom to Christmas and Boxing Day in Barkin-Ladi Local Government in which more than 14 persons have been killed.

“The APC should be more concerned about saving lives and taking steps of unmasking the unknown gunmen and bringing them to justice than dancing on campaign podium while the atrocities prevail”.

When contacted, Mr Mark Longyen, Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to Gov. Lalong on Media Affairs, described the allegations as “baseless and frivolous, aimed at painting us black before the people.

“It’s also an attempt to score a cheap political point; they should dissipate their energy into selling their manifestoes rather than trying to pull down the government in power at all cost.

“The people are aware of all the efforts this administration has put in place for improved security and peace in the state,’’ he said.

Longyen further explained that “We didn’t deny them campaign venue, but the unfortunate thing was that they requested for the Rwang Pam Stadium for use on the same date we intended to formally launch our campaign in the state’’.(NAN)