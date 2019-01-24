Pinnick hails Aiteo over African football development

By John Egbokhan

The Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football, Amaju Pinnick has commended leading oil and energy firm Aiteo Group for its immense contributions to the development of African football.

Speaking against the backdrop of the 2018 AITEO/CAF Awards held in Dakar, Senegal, Pinnick, who is also the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said the Aiteo Group has shown that it was genuinely concerned about the wholesale development of the game on the continent.

The oil conglomerate recently extended its sponsorship of Africa’s flagship award ceremony with CAF to 2021 and commenting on the development, an excited Pinnick said that he was hopeful that African football would get the desired boost it deserves from the rolling sponsorship.

READ ALSO: Falcons’ camp opens in Jan

‘’Aiteo Group is truly concerned about the development of African football, through its investment in our football in Nigeria and sponsorship of the continent’s football award ceremony, where deserving football acts are rewarded for their excellence on and off the pitch.

‘’I am particularly heartened with this latest extension of the sponsorship for the CAF Awards as it guarantees stability, continuity and robust planning for future award nights and its trickle-on effect of on the continent’s footballers’’, added Pinnick.

Speaking on the extended sponsorship of the CAF Awards, Executive Vice Chairman of Aiteo Group, Benedict Peters said, “Football in Africa has become a huge part of our corporate social investment, and our aim is to elevate it to a place of pride globally. Africa is blessed with both passion and talents, and with platforms like Aiteo-CAF Awards, we have an opportunity to celebrate African athletes.