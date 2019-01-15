Photos: President Buhari, state govs lay Wreaths to honour fallen heroes

Idowu Bankole
President Muhammadu Buhari, and state governors lay wreaths to honour fallen heroes, an event marking the end of the 2019 Armed Forces remembrance day celebrations.
President Buhari Laying Wreath to Mark the end of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations at the National Arcade, Eagle Square Abuja on 15th Jan 2019
President Buhari releases the pigeons to Mark the end of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President at the National Arcade, Eagle Square Abuja on 15th Jan 2019
Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta (M) inspecting the guard of honour during the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Asaba on Tuesday (15/1/19).
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki in commemoration of Nigerian fallen heroes, during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Benin City, Edo State, on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.
Armed Forces Remembrance Day-1 and 2 Governor State of Osun, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola laying the wreath, during the 2019 Armed Forces remembrance day, at the new military cenotaph in front of the State House of Assembly complex, Osogbo on Tuesday
Representative of Lagos State Governor & Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Idiat Oluranti Adebule, performing the laying of wreath in commemoration of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.
Gov Simon Bako Lalong performs the Wreath- laying commemorate the 2019 Armed forces Remembrance Day celebrations at the JD Gomwalk Secretariat in Jos. 15.01.2019
Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, laying a wreath in honour of the country’s fallen heroes during the grand finale of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Remembrance Arcade, Agodi, Ibadan… on Tuesday.
Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun lays the wreath during the events. during the grand finale of 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration Special Parade/ laying of Wreath held at Arcade ground, Oke mosan Abeokuta today 15th January, 2019. Photo: Wunmi Akinola
Related