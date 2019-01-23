Photos: President Buhari, Ambode, Yari, Bagudu at APC presidential campaign in Kebbi state

President Muhammadu Buhari, Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Zamfara State Governor, and Alh. Abdul’aziz Yari and others, were at the APC Presidential Campaign in Kebbi State, on Wednesday.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
President Muhammadu Buhari, Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Zamfara State Governor, and Alh. Abdul’aziz Yari and others, were at the APC Presidential Campaign in Kebbi State, on Wednesday.