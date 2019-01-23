Breaking News
Photos: President Buhari, Ambode, Yari, Bagudu at APC presidential campaign in Kebbi state

by Idowu Bankole

President Muhammadu Buhari, Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Zamfara State Governor, and Alh. Abdul’aziz Yari and others, were at the APC Presidential Campaign in Kebbi State, on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari; Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Zamfara State Governor, Alh. Abdul’aziz Yari and others, during the APC Presidential Campaign in Kebbi State, on Wednesday, January 23, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd right); National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole (right); Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (3rd right); Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (3rd left); Zamfara State Governor, Alh. Abdul’aziz Yari (2nd left) and others during the APC Presidential Campaign in Kebbi State, on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
