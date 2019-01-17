Photos: Mammoth crowd at APC Presidential rally in Warri

President Muhammadu Buhari in Warri, Delta state, for the APC Presidential rally held at the Warri City Stadium , Delta State , Wednesday.
PIX President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledging cheers from APC party faithful on arrival during the APC Presidential rally held at the Warri City Stadium , Delta State , Wednesday.
President Mohammadu Buhari (right) and Chief Great Ogboru APC Delta State Gubernatorial Candidate (left) during the APC Presidential rally held at the Warri City Stadium , Delta State , Wednesday.
APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole addressing the mammoth crowd during the APC Presidential rally held at the Warri City Stadium , Delta State , Wednesday.
From left; Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, the immediate past Governor of Delta State and Delta South Senatorial candidate, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum and Chief Great Ogboru APC Delta State Gubernatorial Candidate during the APC Presidential rally held at the Warri City Stadium , Delta State , Wednesday.
President Mohammadu Buhari (middle), the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli (right) and Chief Ayiri Emami, the Ologbotere of Warri (left) when the president visited the monarch on arrival to Warri for the APC Presidential rally , Wednesday.
From left; Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, the immediate past Governor of Delta State and Delta South Senatorial candidate; Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Great Ogboru, APC Delta State Gubernatorial Candidate and President Mohammadu Buhari during the APC Presidential rally held at the Warri City Stadium , Delta State , Wednesday.
Chief O’tega Emerhor (left) and the former Governor of Ekiti State Chief Niyi Adebayo.
From left; Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum and Chief Great Ogboru APC Delta State Gubernatorial Candidate during the APC Presidential rally held at the Warri City Stadium , Delta State , Wednesday.
Mammoth crowd during the APC Presidential rally held at the Warri City Stadium , Delta State , Wednesday.
Chief Great Ogboru, APC Delta State Guber Candidate (left) welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari to Delta State on arrival at the Osubi Airport for the APC Presidential rally , Wednesday.
Emmanuel Uduaghan, the immediate past Governor of Delta State and Delta South Senatorial candidate (left) Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (middle) welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari to Delta State on arrival at the Osubi Airport for the APC Presidential rally , Wednesday.
Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, the immediate past Governor of Delta State and Delta South Senatorial candidate (right) and Senator James Manager, Delta South PDP Senatorial candidate, (left) at the Osubi Airport to welcome Mr. President who is in Delta State for the APC Presidential rally , Wednesday.
Chief Great Ogboru, APC Delta State Guber Candidate (left) and Senator James Manager, (right) at the Osubi Airport to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari.
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (left) Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, the immediate past Governor of Delta State and Delta South Senatorial candidate, at the Osubi Airport to welcome President Muhammad Buhariwho is in Delta State for the APC Presidential rally , Wednesday.
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (left) Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan,, the immediate past Governor of Delta State and Delta South Senatorial candidate, at the Osubi Airport to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari for the APC Presidential rally , Wednesday.
