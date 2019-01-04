Photos: Buhari meets Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the Acting National Leader and members of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing.
The Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari; Minister of Labor and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and others were in attendance during the meeting at the Villa in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari welcoming the Acting National Leader, Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Mr. Kingsley Dozie Lawrence (6l) while the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari (6r); Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige (5r) and others watched during an audience at the State HOuse, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 04/01/2019
President Muhammadu Buhari welcoming the Acting National Leader, Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Mr. Kingsley Dozie Lawrence (6l) while the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari (6r); Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige (5r) and others watched during an audience at the State HOuse, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 04/01/2019
Related