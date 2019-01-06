Breaking News
Photos: Buhari meets Adekunle Akinlade, Amosun

On 3:01 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

President Muhammadu Buhari met with Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and APM Governorship Candidate in Ogun State Hon. Adekunle Akinlade in State House on Sunday.

President Buhari receives in audience Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and APM Governorship Candidate in Ogun State Hon. Adekunle Akinlade in State House on 6th Jan 2018
