Photos: Babies of the Year 2019 On January 1, 20198:26 pmIn Just Human, News, Photos by adekunleComments Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (2nd right) with the wife of the State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Bilkisu Danmallam (right), the state's first baby of 2019, Baby Chinecherem Akasike and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Akasike, when the governor's wife visited the bady at Parklane Hospital, Enugu, to mark the New Year. Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (middle); mother of the first baby of the year, Mrs. Basirat Adegbesan (2nd left); father, Mr. Wasiu Adegbesan (left); Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris (2nd right); Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary HealthCare, Dr. Olufemi Onanuga (right) and Medical Director, Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Dr. Muyiwa Eniayewun (3rd right) during the presentation of gifts to the first baby of the year, born 12:00am, weigh 3.7kg, at the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, on Tuesday, January 1, 2019. (l-r) Representative of the Wife of the President, Dr. Hajo Sani; Father of the baby of the Year 2019,Mr. Linus Ameh and his Wife, Mrs. Ann Ameh during a special visitation to present gifts form the Wife of the President to the Baby of the Year 2019 at the Yanyan General Hospital, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida Dame Edith Okowa wife of the Governor of Delta State and Founder O5 Initiative welcomes baby of the Year delivered to Mr and Mrs Martins Dibie at the Federal Medical Center. The baby who arrived at 1.20am weighed 2.5kg Comissioner for Women Affairs, Community Development, Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Tinuke Osunkoya Mother and first baby who was delivered at exactly 12:01am at the Nigeria Police Medical Service, Eleyele, Ibadan Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike visited the state's New Year Baby, Baby Ela Diseph at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt. L-R: Wife of Deputy Governor, Ekiti State, Chief (Mrs) Margaret Egbeyemi; Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, parents of the baby, Mr and Mrs Tope Akilo, during the presentation of gift to First baby of the year at the Comprehensive Health Centre, Ido-Ekiti ….on Tuesday. From right: Wife of Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Hajia Amina Audu-Katagum; mother of the 2019 Baby-of-the-Year in Bauchi State, Hajia Rabiatu Abdullahil and Bauchi State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Rukaiya Ibrahim, during the visit of Hajia Audu-Katagum to the Baby-of-the-Year at Bauchi State Teaching Hospital in Bauchi on Tuesday (1/1/19).