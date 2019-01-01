Peter Obi is not a saint – Obasanjo

By Nwafor Sunday

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, weekend, said that the vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Peter Obi is never a saint.

Obi who is often regarded as a saintly politician, was rebuffed by Obasanjo who noted that mortals cannot be saint except if the person is dead and lives in heaven.

Obasanjo’s criticism of Buhari undignified-Sen. Adamu

This was the declaration from the former President during the 2018 Ukpor Day.

Elucidating his point, Obasanjo averred that saints live in heaven and as such, saintly attributes could not be granted to mortals.

Obasanjo will always be my father, says son supporting Buhari

However, Obasanjo said that among Nigerian politicians, Obi should be held out as an example. In his words: “OBI IS A BUNDLE OF INTEGRITY.”