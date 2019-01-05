Peperito Soccer Challenge 2019 begins

The Fifth annual football tournament for male, organised by Ketu Grassroot Football Association under the platform of Afilaka Cypon Promotion kicks off today at the Expressway Primary School, Ikosi-Ketu, Lagos State.

The soccer tournament is in recognition of Hon, Adebayo Siriku Oshinowo also known as Peperito.

The soccer competition will feature football clubs from 16 Local Governments that make up Lagos East Senatorial District.

The soccer fiesta is put together under the chairmanship of Hon. Lanre Ketu.

Commenting on the event, the host, Camrade Alaba Shonaike also known as Cypon said, he was spurred to bankroll this epoch making as a way to discover talents, support and keep the youth out of criminality in the constituency.

According to him, “this season to bring the youth together in the Lagos State East constituency to showcase their God-given talents and to also motivate them.