PDP’ll suffer defeat in Delta—APC

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has vowed to deliver votes in the state to President Muhammadu Buhari, saying Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state would suffer defeat.

Briefing newsmen in Asaba, a member of the Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, said the party was determined to take the state from PDP.

He said: “We have seen the war against corruption, as we have never seen before, in the last three years of Buhari’s administration. The international community and, indeed, all Nigerians have attested this feat.”

While calling on Buhari to continue the anti-graft war, he said the President has done much in Delta State.

He said: “The rail network in Nigeria will be the best in Africa in the next two years and we must, therefore, have Mr. President continue in office.”

Meanwhile, Executive Director, Projects, Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, has said the achievements of President Buhari would give him a smooth sail in the forthcoming elections.

Adjogbe, who spoke when he played host to candidates of APC in Delta Central senatorial district, stressed the need for party faithful to “promote unity while guaranteeing victory at the polls.”

Adjogbe, a patron of the Buhari Support Group Centre, BSGC, South-South Zone, urged the party candidates to “consolidate on the remarkable achievements of the Buhari’s administration, especially through NDDC.”

In their separate responses, the candidates thanked Adjogbe for displaying commitment to the progressive mandate of the party, adding that the achievements of NDDC in their respective constituencies remain a major rallying point of campaign for APC candidates in the state in particular and the Niger Delta region at large.