PDP’ll maintain winning streak in Delta—Ogorugba

By Ochuko Akuopha

OZORO—CHAIRMAN of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, Prince Godwin Ogorugba, has said the track records of the party in human and infrastructural development in the state would enable it continue with its winning streak in the 2019 general election.

Speaking while empowering over 1000 women of his Otor- Igho community with cash for small scale businesses, wrappers, rice and other gift items, Ogorugba noted that the achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would pave way for the party to have a smooth sail in the forthcoming elections.

He said the empower-ment of the women was in line with “Governor Okowa’s SMART agenda, job creation programme, human capital development and youths/ women empowerments.”

Thanking the people of the community for always standing by the PDP in all elections, he commended Okowa, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Leo Ogor, Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Tim Owhofere and the state Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Joseph Ogeh for all they have been doing to make life more meaningful for the people.

He urged the community women to ensure that they vote for all PDP candidates in the general election in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Responding on behalf of the women, PDP women Leader in Otor-Igho community Mrs. Eunice Okukere, thanked the party chairman for putting smiles on their faces during the yuletide.