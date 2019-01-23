PDP will revamp economy — Peter Obi

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, on Wednesday said the party would revamp the economy of the country and set it on the path of growth if returned to power.

Obi made the statement in Ikeja while addressing traders during his visit to the popular Computer Village.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party’s governorship candidate in Lagos, Mr Jimi Agbaje, and his running mate, Mrs Haleemat Busari, along with other party faithful were with Obi on the visit.

Obi claimed the challenges in the country’s economy were caused by the incompetence of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

He said the APC-led Federal Government lacked the capacity to create and grow businesses, hence the various issues bedevilling the economy.

Obi said that the PDP would turn the economy around if elected, as the party had the experience and the people to do so.

The PDP vice-presidential candidate said that he and Agbaje had run successful businesses and would bring their experience to bear in promoting businesses in the state and the country.

“How can a man who does not have a shop aspire to be the chairman of the traders in the market?

“I have always been a trader. You know that Jimi Agbaje too is a trader. So we understand your needs.

“You know that the vice president helps to run the economy. With me, you have someone who understands business and understands your needs,” Obi said.

The PDP vice presidential candidate described ICT as the future of the world, saying Nigeria’s exchange rate would regain health when the country becomes an exporter of computer technology.

Also speaking, Agbaje alleged that the state government, through bottlenecks, recently discouraged Google from providing free wi-fi in all primary schools in the state.

He said Google had to look in the ways of Ghana and Uganda when it could not implement its plan easily in the state.

The candidate said if the plan had been implemented in the state, the Computer Village, being an ICT hub, would have benefitted.

Agbaje said the APC state government had failed to provide incentives to harness the potential of ICT for development.

He promised that if elected, his government would give the right support to ICT to propel development.

The PDP candidate also promised to address what he called the problem of multiple tax regime in the state, to promote growth of businesses.

NAN reports that Obi and Agbaje later visited the Ladipo Spare Parts Market in Mushin as well as markets in Festac Town.

Speaking at Ladipo market, Agbaje said he would improve facilities at the market to ease business transactions.

He said he would not shut the market as being threatened by the APC-led administration in the state.

Agbaje said he would attend to all the needs of the traders and listen to their demands always.

He said the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari not to assent to the amended Electoral Act bill was not good for democracy.

Speaking, the General Chairman of the Ladipo Auto Spare Parts Market, Mr Jude Nwankwo, urged the PDP and Agbaje to attend to their needs if elected, pledging the traders’ support for them.