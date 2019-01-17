PDP Rep announces defection to APC at plenary

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Michael Adeniyi, on Thursday at plenary resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmaker announced his resignation in a letter to the green chamber, which was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

Adebiyi, who represents Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency in Ondo State, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the letter, the lawmaker made references to irreconcilable issues as part of the reasons for his defection.

Adebiyi said after due consultations with his constituents, it was time for him to part ways with the PDP and pitch his tent with the APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a gale of defection had hit the lower chamber due to the outcome of party primaries in which many lawmakers failed to get their parties’ tickets for re-election in the forthcoming election.(NAN)